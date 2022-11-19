Energy Fuels’ (EFR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Energy Fuels Price Performance
Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at C$9.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.43. The company has a current ratio of 27.09, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of C$6.14 and a 12 month high of C$13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 942.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.