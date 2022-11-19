Energy Fuels’ (EFR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at C$9.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.43. The company has a current ratio of 27.09, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of C$6.14 and a 12 month high of C$13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 942.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total value of C$158,213.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,266,257.98. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,212 shares of company stock worth $347,966.



Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

