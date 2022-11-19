EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at BTIG Research

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ENS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 65.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.