Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.31

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.311 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

ENI has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ENI to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $29.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ENI from €18.50 ($19.07) to €19.00 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ENI from €14.10 ($14.54) to €15.80 ($16.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ENI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in ENI during the first quarter worth $3,332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ENI by 75.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 198,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 85,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after buying an additional 77,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 491.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 92,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 76,792 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

