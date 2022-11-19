EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 20 at Barclays

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 28 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.24) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EnQuest from GBX 47 ($0.55) to GBX 45 ($0.53) in a research note on Friday.
EnQuest Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00.
About EnQuest
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.