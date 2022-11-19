EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 20 at Barclays

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 28 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.24) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EnQuest from GBX 47 ($0.55) to GBX 45 ($0.53) in a research note on Friday.

Get EnQuest alerts:

EnQuest Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.