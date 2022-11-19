Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of ESVIF stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

