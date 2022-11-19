EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,858 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 163.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP opened at $37.15 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

