EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,483 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,004,944.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $102,529,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,370,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $377.31 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

