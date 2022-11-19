EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 318.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,375 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after buying an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.