EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 293,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HRL opened at $48.66 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $55.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

