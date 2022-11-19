EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $103.74 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.