EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $656,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 114.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $620,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 461.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($48.18) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($52.88) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($51.70) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($68.16) to GBX 5,700 ($66.98) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.