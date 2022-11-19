EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

