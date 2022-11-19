EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $41,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Welltower Trading Up 1.6 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

NYSE:WELL opened at $67.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.35, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.