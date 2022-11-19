EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DHI opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

