Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,037 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Equitable worth $19,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. 4,939,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,561. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.