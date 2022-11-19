Ergo Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $94.22 million and $476,115.80 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00009074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,602.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00374519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00116180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00803481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.77 or 0.00635827 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00235046 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,416,455 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

