Ergo Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $94.22 million and $476,115.80 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00009074 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,602.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000507 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00374519 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025660 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00116180 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00803481 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.77 or 0.00635827 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006035 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00235046 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,416,455 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
