ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.07 million. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.46-$0.52 EPS.
ESE stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.13%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
