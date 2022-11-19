Evercore ISI Cuts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $105.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.93.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

