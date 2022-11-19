Evercore ISI Cuts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $170.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $186.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

