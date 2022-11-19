Evercore ISI Lowers Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $10.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HCAT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.53.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 197,078 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.