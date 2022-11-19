Evercore ISI Lowers PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $18.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of PubMatic to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.38.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $791.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $967,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,910.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,039 shares of company stock worth $2,857,937. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 435,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,499 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in PubMatic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 161,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

