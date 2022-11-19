Evercore ISI Trims Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Target Price to $21.00

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4,484.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

