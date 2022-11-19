EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Darryl Auguste Sells 1,028 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) Director Darryl Auguste sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $10,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,480.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darryl Auguste also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Darryl Auguste sold 1,037 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $9,281.15.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 321,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 15.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 56.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EverQuote by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,067,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 107,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

