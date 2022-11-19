Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everspin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $126.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.