Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.69. Evogene shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 48,701 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Aegis lowered their price objective on Evogene from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Evogene Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 2,338.69%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

