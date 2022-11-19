Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.
Shares of AQUA opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
