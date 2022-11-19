Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on December 15th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$48.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.22. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$37.79 and a 52-week high of C$51.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.44.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

