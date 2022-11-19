Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Exponent were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Exponent by 27.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.08. 197,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

