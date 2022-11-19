Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $461.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.