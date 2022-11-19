EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.
Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.61.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
