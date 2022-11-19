EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after buying an additional 389,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 249,083 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,740,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 187,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 186,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

