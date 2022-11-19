Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 14,190 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $148,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,680,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,748,846.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fastly Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth about $704,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 181.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Fastly by 98.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 66,143 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 3.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

