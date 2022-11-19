Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 32,724 shares.The stock last traded at $122.47 and had previously closed at $123.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.67.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 106.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

