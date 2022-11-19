Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 32,724 shares.The stock last traded at $122.47 and had previously closed at $123.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.67.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 106.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
