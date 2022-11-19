FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,130 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $88,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $174.72 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day moving average of $200.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

