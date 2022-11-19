Fellaz Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.71 Billion (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00007744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fellaz has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and $214,572.89 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fellaz

Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

