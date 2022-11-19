Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSM. B. Riley started coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

About Ferroglobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.0% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,957,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after buying an additional 645,540 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,696,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after acquiring an additional 317,275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,459,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,908 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 26.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 704,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,065,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 551,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.