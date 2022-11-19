Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSM. B. Riley started coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Ferroglobe Stock Performance
Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferroglobe (GSM)
