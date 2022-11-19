Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches Market Cap of $44.61 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $44.61 million and $3.98 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00076537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00059031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022966 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.