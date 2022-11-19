FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Benchmark

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FGI stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 million and a PE ratio of 5.37. FGI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FGI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGI. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in FGI Industries during the first quarter worth about $935,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in FGI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

