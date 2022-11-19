Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 140,911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 96,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,631,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $47.84 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44.

