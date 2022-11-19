Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Shares Down 1%

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $19.10. 1,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Magellan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000.

