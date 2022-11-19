FidoMeta (FMC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $152.57 Million

FidoMeta (FMC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $152.57 million and approximately $3.18 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01017389 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

