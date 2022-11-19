Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.19

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.19 and traded as high as C$9.27. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$9.16, with a volume of 249,381 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSZ. CIBC dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.18. The company has a market cap of C$904.26 million and a PE ratio of 17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 171.00%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

