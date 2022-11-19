FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Cut to $10.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.35. FIGS has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $34.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

