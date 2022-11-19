Financial Architects Inc Buys 96 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.2% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 68.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,412 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 68.7% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 5,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,211,098 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,455,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 92.4% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 176,759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,717,000 after purchasing an additional 84,895 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $523.67. 1,584,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,176. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.