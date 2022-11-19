Financial Architects Inc Has $270,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe stock traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

