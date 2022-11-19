Financial Architects Inc Has $343,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp boosted its position in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in 3M by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.76. 3,176,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,806. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $182.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.