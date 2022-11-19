Financial Comparison: Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) vs. Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Augmedix and Accolade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $22.17 million 2.08 -$17.85 million ($0.63) -1.95 Accolade $310.02 million 1.93 -$123.12 million ($5.78) -1.44

Augmedix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accolade. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accolade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -81.80% -178.08% -52.78% Accolade -114.56% -26.12% -15.85%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Augmedix and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Augmedix has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Augmedix and Accolade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Accolade 0 7 8 0 2.53

Augmedix currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 347.15%. Accolade has a consensus target price of $15.94, suggesting a potential upside of 91.56%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Accolade.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Augmedix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

