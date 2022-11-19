Financial Comparison: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) vs. Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Southside Bancshares and Bridgewater Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bridgewater Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.21%. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus target price of $19.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.39%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Bridgewater Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 38.60% 13.59% 1.45% Bridgewater Bancshares 33.11% 16.38% 1.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Bridgewater Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $265.32 million 4.34 $113.40 million $3.28 10.93 Bridgewater Bancshares $134.19 million 3.91 $45.69 million $1.66 11.47

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Bridgewater Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 56 banking facilities and 73 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business-related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.