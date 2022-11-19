First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0061 per share by the mining company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

AG opened at $9.08 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

