First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0061 per share by the mining company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.
First Majestic Silver Stock Up 0.4 %
AG opened at $9.08 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
