First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

First National Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FXNC stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First National has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First National

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FXNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First National by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

