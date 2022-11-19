First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $125.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.32.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:FRC opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.72. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.